kl226 RT @AJEnglish: Soon, the anger that had been focused on Dr Li's death morphed into something much larger: an unhappiness about the lack of… 10 seconds ago Freedom RT @ABC: A Chinese doctor reprimanded by local authorities for trying to sound the alarm on the coronavirus is near death after contracting… 11 seconds ago Kevin Agbones, MD RT @TIME: "An eternal hero." Whistleblower doctor who sounded an early warning about coronavirus dies in China https://t.co/xu4BFksja3 2 minutes ago Mary Ma RT @ABC: A Chinese doctor reprimanded by local authorities for trying to sound the alarm on the coronavirus has died after contracting the… 4 minutes ago 닉 نيق Nik RT @501Awani: Death of doctor who sounded #coronavirus alarm sparks anger at government #AWANInews #koronavirus https://t.co/1kKO0GU3nL htt… 4 minutes ago