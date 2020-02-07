Global  

Death of doctor who sounded coronavirus alarm sparks anger at government

Reuters Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
A Chinese doctor who was reprimanded for warning against a "SARS-like" coronavirus before it was officially recognised died of the virus on Friday, triggering a wave of mourning in China and rare online expressions of anger towards the government.
News video: Did Tencent just leak real data on Wuhan coronavirus epidemic?

Did Tencent just leak real data on Wuhan coronavirus epidemic? 02:21

 SHENZHEN, CHINA — Tencent may have accidentally posted the real numbers of infections and deaths from the coronavirus, figures astronomically higher than what the Chinese government has been telling everyone. On February 1st, Tencent's homepage, titled "Epidemic Situation Tracker" showed...

Chinese doctor's death provokes public anger [Video]Chinese doctor's death provokes public anger

Chinese doctor's death provokes public anger

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:12Published

Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia

AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 640 AND MORE THAN 31 THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES, ANGER AND GRIEF HAS GRIPPED CHINA OVER THE DEATH OF THE WUHAN DOCTOR WHO..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:11Published


