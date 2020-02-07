Credit Suisse/Tidjane Thiam: I spy an empty chair

Smart and charismatic, the ousted chief’s captaincy will be missed — but the Swiss bank suffered from reputational woes

You Might Like

Tweets about this Duncan Whyte Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam quits after spying scandal https://t.co/keWik3vHTa https://t.co/a10tudcJ3Z 1 minute ago Percy ƒịɭʈɧ™️ Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam resigns after spying scandal https://t.co/L4lDcPvy4J 1 minute ago jose gregorio duarte RT @ReutersBiz: Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has quit after a power struggle with Chairman Urs Rohner over a damaging spying… 2 minutes ago Lynn ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @love4thegameAK: Another Step Down... Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has quit after a power struggle with Chairman Urs Roh… 2 minutes ago TabbFORUM Credit Suisse CEO Thiam Ousted After Losing Boardroom Battle (Bloomberg)($) https://t.co/TfflfDhUmS 2 minutes ago ann caswell Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam quits after spying scandal https://t.co/UhGWeSdeJ0 3 minutes ago Tanzeel Akhtar RT @lisaabramowicz1: The Swiss establishment won the battle for control over Credit Suisse. This highlights an ongoing tension at a number… 3 minutes ago Telegraph Business Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Bye… Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam had to go, writes @benjaminmarlow… https://t.co/EXyBxonDRm 3 minutes ago