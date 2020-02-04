Global  

Virus impact: Panic-buying of essentials in Hong Kong

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — Barren supermarket shelves and signs reading “out of stock.” Widespread panic-buying of essentials such as toilet rolls and rice has hit in Hong Kong, a knock-on effect of the virus outbreak in mainland China. Despite government assurances that there is no need for worry, panicked Hong Kong shoppers fear the city’s […]
News video: Hong Kong panic-buying sparks run on toilet paper, rice and noodles

Hong Kong panic-buying sparks run on toilet paper, rice and noodles 01:41

 Panic-buyers in Hong Kong have snapped up toilet rolls in supermarkets for a second-day running.

