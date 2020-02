kshanik Patil Thought of playing FIFA Mobile instead of watch Kerala Blasters vs Northeast United . Safe to say that was more entertaining than the match! 28 seconds ago The Field #ISL #NEUKBFC Full-time: A point each for both sides as Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United play out a drab draw. NEU 0-0 KER 1 minute ago Onmanorama ISL: Kerala Blasters, NorthEast United play out a goalless draw #ISL 2 minutes ago T.opera RT @Loppekasse: โš ๏ธ LIVE โš ๏ธ India ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ Super League ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ Northeast United vs Kerala Blasters ๐Ÿ”ฅ over 0.5 match goals ๐Ÿ’ฐ 5 units ๐Ÿ“ˆ 1.90 Statโ€ฆ 12 minutes ago Discrete Tipster ๐Ÿ“Š #DiscreteFreeInPlay Game: Northeast United vs Kerala Blasters. League: India Super League ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ Tip: Over 0.5 Maโ€ฆ https://t.co/fsdEkvqjzT 28 minutes ago Franko ~ Tipster โš ๏ธ LIVE โš ๏ธ India ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ Super League ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ Northeast United vs Kerala Blasters ๐Ÿ”ฅ over 0.5 match goals ๐Ÿ’ฐ 5 units ๐Ÿ“ˆ 1.90 Stats: ๐Ÿ‘‡๐Ÿป๐Ÿ‘‡๐Ÿป 29 minutes ago Toon Tips NorthEast United conceded over 0.5 goals in their last 9 games. Kerala Blasters scored over 0.5 goals in their lastโ€ฆ https://t.co/FlyPYTImsJ 39 minutes ago ISL Analyst #IndianSuperLeague 2019 - Match 76, NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC. The 49th minute, on target shot fromโ€ฆ https://t.co/Ge5Iolpibi 47 minutes ago