RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Trump's Senate acquittal is a reminder that impeachment was always about 2020 ǀ View https://t.co/P68veAoIIu https://t.co/HK… 8 minutes ago

RAY BAEZ Trump's Senate acquittal is a reminder that impeachment was always about 2020 ǀ View https://t.co/P68veAoIIu https://t.co/HKdntL486B 13 minutes ago

JNSalvador The Republican Party Has Embraced Its Worst Self. Trump’s acquittal is a reminder that history doesn’t always move… https://t.co/YC5Js2QHAu 26 minutes ago

Jeff Krag RT @Rainesford: I’ve caught multiple interviews with @SenSherrodBrown where he’s said “fear does the business.” Appears true of our Senate… 27 minutes ago

Rainesford Stauffer I’ve caught multiple interviews with @SenSherrodBrown where he’s said “fear does the business.” Appears true of ou… https://t.co/szr4hlJ5Gm 40 minutes ago

Roger Wilner 52 Senators Teach Us a Lesson in Backward Civics https://t.co/txjoNQ1Zs9 Trump’s acquittal is a reminder that hist… https://t.co/DSAbv8qCau 1 hour ago

Michael Reiser 52 Senators Teach Us a Lesson in Backward Civics. Trump’s acquittal is a reminder that history doesn’t always move… https://t.co/YLFhEzeVTm 1 hour ago