Trump's Senate acquittal is a reminder that impeachment was always about 2020 ǀ View
Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Trump trial begins 24:43
Larry talks with former representatives Bob Barr (R-GA) and Bill McCollum (R-FL), who were managers of Bill Clinton's impeachment case, about the start of Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial.
