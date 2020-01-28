Woman apologizes for claiming pet store caused dog’s death

FLEMINGTON, N.J. (AP) — A woman whose dog died during a grooming at a PetSmart store in New Jersey is now apologizing for blaming the store for the death. Danielle DiNapoli dropped off her 8-year-old bulldog, Scruffles for grooming at the Flemington store on Dec. 29, 2017. Within an hour, the store called her to […]



Recent related videos from verified sources VIDEO: Gang of thieves steal 14 weapons from Bass Pro Shops store Police say a team of thieves are under arrest for bashing their way into a Bass Pro Shops store in Port St. Lucie and stealing more than a dozen weapons. Police say a team of thieves are under arrest.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:33Published 1 week ago Woman and Dog Turn Their Heads at Same Time Towards Girl Making Strange Noise This elderly woman and the dog reacted at the same time towards a girl. The dog was sitting on the girl's lap while the woman was doing some work. The girl suddenly made a strange noise and.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:05Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Dollar General’s DGX store coming to Clayton A new Dollar General store is coming to Clayton, but it’s not your typical dollar store. It’s called DGX, where you can get fresh fruits and vegetables, pet...

bizjournals 4 days ago



Macy's appears to be planning a new type of standalone store Cincinnati-based department store giant Macy's Inc. appears to be planning a new type of standalone store separate from its six existing brands. Listings on...

bizjournals 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this