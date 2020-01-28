Global  

Woman apologizes for claiming pet store caused dog’s death

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
FLEMINGTON, N.J. (AP) — A woman whose dog died during a grooming at a PetSmart store in New Jersey is now apologizing for blaming the store for the death. Danielle DiNapoli dropped off her 8-year-old bulldog, Scruffles for grooming at the Flemington store on Dec. 29, 2017. Within an hour, the store called her to […]
