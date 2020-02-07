What stands out after Iowa is Bernie Sanders' limited crossover appeal Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

What stands out after Iowa is Bernie Sanders' limited crossover appeal 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this hillalexanderp- Still Pissed... RT @raising_hill: "So his base — right now — is about half of the Democrats who supported him in 2016. But few else." https://t.co/zYg2PCq… 15 minutes ago Immigrants News RT @corporate_irish: But he brought out the most immigrants and minorities (necessary to beat Trump)? Maybe you have candidates confused,… 56 minutes ago irish corporate But he brought out the most immigrants and minorities (necessary to beat Trump)? Maybe you have candidates confuse… https://t.co/Ppovqo0FKO 58 minutes ago girlzinger RT @agog146: “So his base — right now — is about half of the Democrats who supported him in 2016.” What stands out after Iowa is Bernie… 1 hour ago Hilarious RT @YesSheRoars: "The entrance poll showed Sanders with limited crossover appeal outside of his young, very liberal base. Sanders got just… 1 hour ago liberallarry RT @LostDiva: Lies. Bernie Sanders won 6k more votes than his 9 competitors, outperforming in all demographics. Joe Biden was the front run… 1 hour ago