Raheem Sterling: Man City forward out 'for weeks' with hamstring injury

BBC News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Raheem Sterling will miss Manchester City's home match with West Ham on Sunday because of a hamstring injury.
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Pep: Sterling could be out for weeks

Pep: Sterling could be out for weeks 00:55

 Pep Guardiola says Raheem Sterling could face weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury - making him a doubt for the Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City [Video]Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to Aston Villa looking to close the gap on Liverpool, who are currently 14 points ahead of the current Premier League champions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves [Video]Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City run the risk of missing out on the top four if they give up on the league after a thrilling 3-2 Premier League defeat at Wolves. Matt Doherty’s 89th-minute..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO


Manchester City star Raheem Sterling to miss West Ham match with hamstring injury picked up in Tottenham defeat

Raheem Sterling was ruled out of Man City’s Premier League clash with West Ham on Sunday. The forward limped off in the closing stages of their 2-0 defeat to...
talkSPORT

Raheem Sterling: Man City forward out of West Ham game with hamstring injury

Raheem Sterling will miss Manchester City's home match with West Ham on Sunday because of a hamstring injury.
BBC News

