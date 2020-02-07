Global  

Death of Chinese coronavirus doctor sparks online anger at government

Friday, 7 February 2020
A Chinese doctor reprimanded for warning against a "SARS-like" coronavirus before it was officially recognised died of the illness on Friday, triggering online expressions of anger at the government and fuelling suspicions of censorship.
News video: Tributes for China’s martyred coronavirus doctor as anger grows at authorities

Tributes for China’s martyred coronavirus doctor as anger grows at authorities 00:55

 Residents mourn coronavirus whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang at Wuhan Central Hospital on Friday (February 7). Video shows two men blowing whistles - in honour of his reputation as the whistleblower - at the gate of the hospital. Flowers sent by local residents have been placed on the ground...

China probes death of coronavirus whistleblower doctor after online outcry [Video]China probes death of coronavirus whistleblower doctor after online outcry

Investigators are to examine the death of LiWenliang, warned by Chinese authorities for raising the alarm about the coronavirus outbreak, and who died from it.

Chinese doctor's death provokes public anger [Video]Chinese doctor's death provokes public anger

Chinese doctor's death provokes public anger

Recent related news from verified sources

Death of Chinese coronavirus doctor sparks anguish and anger

Social media users criticise government over fate of Wuhan whistleblower
Chinese public mourns, rages over death of doctor who raised early alarm on coronavirus

A Chinese doctor who issued an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak before it was officially recognized died of the virus on Friday, triggering a wave of...
Tweets about this

KrauseForIowa

The Chinese public have staged what amounts to an online revolt last night after the death of Dr. Li Wenliang.Government offic…

Arteesta1959

The Chinese Communist Party vilified a doctor, Li Wenliang, for warning his colleagues about coronavirus. They accused hi…

stephencrose

Death of doctor who warned of coronavirus unleashes fury at Chinese officials

melomelomelody7

Soon, the anger that had been focused on Dr Li's death morphed into something much larger: an unhappiness about the lack of…

melomelomelody7

Chinese social media censors hashtag 'I want freedom of speech' after coronavirus whistleblower doctor dies

serenalisette

—The death toll in China from the coronavirus surpasses 600 —Wuhan is told to round up infected residents for mass quarantine…

Xmllsos7X

Doctor's Death From Coronavirus Unleashes Mourning, Fury at Chinese Officials

ChrisMukasa

"We all want stability. Will you be more stable if you cover the others' mouths while walking on a tightrope?" Some incredible q…

