WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware university removed from an online showcase a piece of student artwork depicting President Donald Trump being decapitated. Wilmington University student Jennie Williams’ piece showed the Statue of Liberty slicing Trump’s bloodied neck with a sword, and was meant to be a parody of Italian painter Caravaggio’s 16th century work […]

