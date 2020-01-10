Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Manchester City F.C. > Raheem Sterling: Man City forward out 'for weeks' with hamstring injury

Raheem Sterling: Man City forward out 'for weeks' with hamstring injury

BBC News Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Raheem Sterling will miss Manchester City's home match with West Ham on Sunday because of a hamstring injury.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: It is my wish to see Messi finish his career at Barcelona – Guardiola

It is my wish to see Messi finish his career at Barcelona – Guardiola 01:23

 Pep Guardiola says it’s his wish for Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona, pouring cold water on the idea that Manchester City could sign the Argentine.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep: Sterling could be out for weeks [Video]Pep: Sterling could be out for weeks

Pep Guardiola says Raheem Sterling could face weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury - making him a doubt for the Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:55Published

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City [Video]Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to Aston Villa looking to close the gap on Liverpool, who are currently 14 points ahead of the current Premier League champions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pep Guardiola issues Raheem Sterling injury update with Champions League involvement in doubt

Pep Guardiola issues Raheem Sterling injury update with Champions League involvement in doubtRaheem Sterling limped out of Man City's 2-0 defeat away at Tottenham on Sunday with a hamstring problem and Pep Guardiola doesn't know how long he will be out...
Daily Star Also reported by •SoccerNews.comIndependent

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling to miss West Ham match with hamstring injury picked up in Tottenham defeat

Raheem Sterling was ruled out of Man City’s Premier League clash with West Ham on Sunday. The forward limped off in the closing stages of their 2-0 defeat to...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.