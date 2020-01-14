Mexico won’t really raffle off huge presidential jet

Global  

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexicans will no longer have to worry about where to park a Boeing Dreamliner when the government raffles off the luxurious presidential jet: the air force will keep it. In fact, nobody will win the actual $130 million Boeing 787 plane in the lottery-style raffle to be held in coming months. […]
