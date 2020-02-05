Coronavirus cases on cruise ship marooned off Japan rise to 61

Global  

Dozens more people onboard a cruise ship quarantined in the port of Yokohama, Japan, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and thousands of passengers remained confined to their cabins, only allowed on deck briefly for fresh air.
 As 61 people on a cruise ship off Japan contract coronavirus, we take a look at the confirmed cases and deaths from the disease around the world.

