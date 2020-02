Mirza Juned RT @BCCIWomen: In their second game against England in the ongoing T20I tri-series, #TeamIndia will bat first. India’s Playing XI: Shafa… 12 minutes ago

Fancy11 South Africa Women tour of New Zealand, 2020 Is your team ready for this high-octane action between🏆 Australia Wome… https://t.co/zUHHk36aoY 17 minutes ago

pradee._.sp RT @ESPNcricinfo: Smriti Mandhana the only spark as India just manage 123 in 20 overs https://t.co/ppuMPHeuce | #ENGvIND https://t.co/juF… 22 minutes ago

Sam Australia Women vs India Women Tri Series 5th T20 Dream11 Team and Some Big Changes News https://t.co/8u0ambvUTf .… https://t.co/o6irAH8rHY 2 hours ago

Vishal Dikshit The results I want from the next two matches in the women's T20 tri-series: India to beat Australia on Saturday Aus… https://t.co/CCpnHU3sAZ 2 hours ago

alok kumar sonu RT @dna: Australia Women vs India Women, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for AUSW vs INDW today in Women’s Tri-Nation T20I Series . . . #Dre… 3 hours ago

Ellyse Perry Lover 😘😘❤️ RT @ESPNcricinfo: Ellyse Perry is going along nicely and Australia are well on their way now 🇦🇺 - 79/4 https://t.co/Hkr83ZG9l5 | #AUSvI… 3 hours ago