Appeals court throws out Democrats' 'emoluments' lawsuit over Trump businesses

Reuters Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers alleging President Donald Trump's overseas business dealings violate the U.S. Constitution's anti-corruption "emoluments" clauses.
 A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers alleging President Donald Trump's overseas business dealings violate the U.S. Constitution's anti-corruption "emoluments" clauses.

