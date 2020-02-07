Appeals court throws out Democrats' 'emoluments' lawsuit over Trump businesses

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Appeals Court Dismisses Emoluments Clause Lawsuit Against President The court said the plaintiffs — in this case, congressional Democrats — didn't have the authority to sue on behalf of all of Congress. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:18Published 4 hours ago Appeals court tosses Democrats' lawsuit challenging Trump businesses A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers alleging President Donald Trump's overseas business dealings violate the U.S. Constitution's anti-corruption.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Appeals court rejects Democrats' emoluments suit against Trump D.C. Circuit rules, 3-0, that individual lawmakers lack standing to sue.

Politico 10 hours ago



Appeals court dismisses Democrats’ lawsuit against Trump WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court in Washington on Friday dismissed one of several ongoing lawsuits charging that President Donald Trump has illegally...

Seattle Times 8 hours ago





Tweets about this