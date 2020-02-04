Global  

Cost of Trans Mountain expansion soars to $12.6B

CBC.ca Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Ian Anderson, the president and CEO of Trans Mountain, is set to announce Friday the projected cost of building the pipeline expansion has significantly increased from an initial cost estimate of $7.4 billion to $12.6 billion, CBC News has learned.
Federal Court to decide fate of Trans Mountain expansion

The Federal Court of Appeal will decide on Tuesday whether the Trans Mountain expansion project lives or dies when it rules on an appeal from Indigenous...
CBC.ca

Federal Court to rule on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion challenge

The Federal Court of Appeal is set to release its decision on the latest challenge of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion today.
CTV News

