Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Oppn. stalls BJP MP’s Bill on uniform civil code in RS

Oppn. stalls BJP MP’s Bill on uniform civil code in RS

Hindu Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
It says the measure will fan communal passions
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shocking moment hijab-wearing woman in Texas is sent home from Chicken Express for her attire [Video]Shocking moment hijab-wearing woman in Texas is sent home from Chicken Express for her attire

Stefanea Coleman, an employee for Chicken Express in Forth Worth, Texas, was sent home for wearing her hijab on December 30, 2019. Her manager decided to send her home for refusing to take off her..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:56Published


Tweets about this

PratushSayan

Pratyush Sayan Bharadwaj Somehow, the Opposition on Friday had managed to stall BJP member Kirodi Lal Meena’s private member’s Bill, “The Un… https://t.co/ghxJ9C5gGi 17 minutes ago

MineshTarase

🇮🇳MineshSinh 2.0 RT @nationalizer: Dear all, this UCC private member Bill was already introduced by a BJP member in RS and this got stalled by opposition. S… 18 minutes ago

Arunkannan27

Arunkumar RT @amritabhinder: Opposition stalls BJP MP’s Bill on uniform civil code in Rajya Sabha The Opposition on Friday managed to stall BJP memb… 36 minutes ago

nationalizer

Ashok Dear all, this UCC private member Bill was already introduced by a BJP member in RS and this got stalled by opposit… https://t.co/gB7Fl5Th69 57 minutes ago

AmolTikam

Amol Tikam RT @nishchayapallav: @NavroopSingh_ Purana hi hai.. Check this out. https://t.co/1KD7BrwQhB 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.