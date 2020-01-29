Global  

Trump’s ex-Navy secretary endorses Bloomberg for president

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The former Navy secretary who was fired after criticizing President Donald Trump said Friday he is endorsing Democrat Michael Bloomberg for president. Bloomberg’s campaign said former Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer was set to announce the endorsement during an event at a maritime center and museum in Norfolk, Virginia. […]
