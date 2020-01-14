WhatsApp dark mode arrives in latest iOS beta update

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

WhatsApp WhatsApp dark mode has finally arrived on the iPhone for early testers. The new update suggests that it should come to everyone using iOS very soon. Despite dark mode coming to the iPhone months ago, and in the face of repeated pleas from users, WhatsApp has not yet integrated the feature into its own app. It means that people who use dark mode across the system – which tells apps to turn their backgrounds dark, and is recognised by most major apps on iOS – are hit by a dazzling white background when they open up WhatsApp. Now the feature appears to have arrived in the latest beta update for...


