Kesha defamed producer Dr Luke by claiming to Lady Gaga that he raped Katy Perry, judge rules

A New York judge has made a significant ruling in the long-running legal battle between pop singer Kesha and producer Lukasz "Dr Luke" Gottwald. According to Pitchfork, court documents show that judge Jennifer G Schecter ruled Kesha "made a false statement to Lady Gaga about Gottwald and that was defamatory". The remarks mentioned in the court documents refer to text messages sent to Lady Gaga by Kesha, in which she claimed that Gottwald raped Katy Perry. Judge Schecter observed that Perry denied the claim and that there was no supporting evidence to back up Kesha's message.


