Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Kesha > Kesha defamed producer Dr Luke by claiming to Lady Gaga that he raped Katy Perry, judge rules

Kesha defamed producer Dr Luke by claiming to Lady Gaga that he raped Katy Perry, judge rules

WorldNews Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Kesha defamed producer Dr Luke by claiming to Lady Gaga that he raped Katy Perry, judge rulesA New York judge has made a significant ruling in the long-running legal battle between pop singer Kesha and producer Lukasz “Dr Luke” Gottwald. According to Pitchfork, court documents show that judge Jennifer G Schecter ruled Kesha ”made a false statement to Lady Gaga about Gottwald and that was defamatory”. The remarks mentioned in the court documents refer to text messages sent to Lady Gaga by Kesha, in which she claimed that Gottwald raped Katy Perry. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Judge Schecter observed that Perry denied the claim and that there was no supporting evidence to back up Kesha’s message. “Publication of a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Kesha set to appeal Dr. Luke defamation verdict

Kesha set to appeal Dr. Luke defamation verdict 00:35

 Kesha is set to appeal against a New York Judges ruling that she defamed the record producer Dr Luke.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry facing backlash over British Asian Trust ambassador role [Video]Katy Perry facing backlash over British Asian Trust ambassador role

Katy Perry is facing backlash after being appointed an ambassador for the British Asian Trust.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Katy Perry is Getting Closer to British Royalty With Her New Title [Video]Katy Perry is Getting Closer to British Royalty With Her New Title

Katy Perry is getting closer to British royalty, and no… she’s not marrying into it. But instead she was given a royal title. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge Rules Kesha Defamed Dr. Luke by Claiming He Raped Katy Perry

Kesha has been in the middle of a legal battle with Dr. Luke for years now and he just scored a victory in his case against her. Dr. Luke sued Kesha for...
Just Jared Also reported by •BBC NewsFOXNews.comAceShowbiz

Miranda Kerr Opens Up About Ex Orlando Bloom's Fiance, Katy Perry

Miranda Kerr is feeling nothing but love. The 36-year-old model and entrepreneur opened up about her ex-husband Orlando Bloom‘s fiancee, Katy Perry, at the...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

derigansilver

Derigan Silver RT @ChristopherTerr: Kesha defamed her producer in a text message to Lady Gaga, a judge rules https://t.co/tnLbFtrsYS 3 minutes ago

ChristopherTerr

Christopher Terry Kesha defamed her producer in a text message to Lady Gaga, a judge rules https://t.co/tnLbFtrsYS 4 minutes ago

TheSunUS

The US Sun Kesha must pay producer Dr. Luke $375K after claiming he raped Katy Perry https://t.co/iFm0fONpN6 22 minutes ago

denio_vale

denio freire do vale RT @washingtonpost: Kesha defamed her producer in a text message to Lady Gaga, a judge rules https://t.co/s0KzgkOOwv 46 minutes ago

NellEakin

Nell Eakin I believe all the many women. Several big names say this producer is a real creep. Some would say Luke is lucky kar… https://t.co/RWcV2fZXt1 1 hour ago

PopCrush

PopCrush A judge ruled @KeshaRose defamed her music producer #DrLuke after she told Lady Gaga that he raped Katy Perry: https://t.co/pfyCBVHZCe 2 hours ago

TerenceSpeaks

Mithridates WTF - Even though the false statement appeared only in a private text, the judge still ruled it defamatory. Kesha d… https://t.co/XQ2WfUrlwc 2 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Kesha defamed her producer in a text message to Lady Gaga, a judge rules https://t.co/X4jNH6yU1L 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.