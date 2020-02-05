Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Jared Kushner presents Israel-backed Middle East plan to United Nations

Jared Kushner presents Israel-backed Middle East plan to United Nations

WorldNews Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Jared Kushner presents Israel-backed Middle East plan to United NationsUS President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner met with UN Security Council members on Thursday behind closed-doors to brief them on the US peace plan for the Middle East. The initiative allows for Israel to retain sovereignty over all its settlements and the strategic Jordan Valley. A newly created Palestine would remain a disjointed state under the highly criticized US plan. Having worked on the proposal for nearly three years, Kushner and the Trump administration set up the Mideast plan with the aim of ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While Trump hailed the plan as the “deal of the century,” Palestinians have already rejected it, saying they...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Tunisia fires UN envoy, reportedly over Trump's Middle East plan

Tunisia fires UN envoy, reportedly over Trump's Middle East plan 02:26

 Diplomatic sources said Moncef Baati went further than President Kais Saied wanted in his criticism of Trump's plan.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Abbas: U.S. plan offers Palestinians 'Swiss cheese' state [Video]Abbas: U.S. plan offers Palestinians 'Swiss cheese' state

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, appearing before the United Nations Security Council, angrily rejected U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s Middle East peace proposal on Tuesday as a gift to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:52Published

Palestinian president urges world to reject 'Swiss cheese' plan [Video]Palestinian president urges world to reject 'Swiss cheese' plan

Addressing the UN Security Council, Mahmoud Abbas says US proposal 'annuls the legitimacy of the Palestinian rights'.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Abbas warns UN that Trump plan ‘will not last’

Abbas warns UN that Trump plan ‘will not last’United Nations: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday told the UN Security Council that the world should reject President Donald Trump’s Middle East...
WorldNews

Iran's Khamenei says US Middle East plan 'will die before Trump'

Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei swipes at Arab leaders who showed support for Trump's plan for Israel-Palestine.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •Deutsche WelleFOXNews.comWorldNewsNewsyReutersCBC.ca

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.