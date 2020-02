Jared Kushner presents Israel-backed Middle East plan to United Nations

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

US President Donald Trump ’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner met with UN Security Council members on Thursday behind closed-doors to brief them on the US peace plan for the Middle East . The initiative allows for Israel to retain sovereignty over all its settlements and the strategic Jordan Valley . A newly created Palestine would remain a disjointed state under the highly criticized US plan. Having worked on the proposal for nearly three years, Kushner and the Trump administration set up the Mideast plan with the aim of ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While Trump hailed the plan as the “deal of the century,” Palestinians have already rejected it, saying they...