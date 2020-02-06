To counter Huawei, US could take 'controlling stake' in Ericsson, Nokia: attorney general

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

U.S. Attorney General U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday the United States and its allies should consider the highly unusual step of taking a "controlling stake" in Finland 's Nokia and Sweden 's Ericsson to counter China-based Huawei 's dominance in next-generation 5G wireless technology. In a remarkable statement underscoring how far the United States may be willing to go to counter Huawei Technologies Co, Barr disclosed in a speech at a conference on Chinese economic espionage that there had been proposals to meet the concerns "by the United States aligning itself with Nokia and/or Ericsson." Barr said the alignment could take place "through American ownership of a controlling stake, either... 👓 View full article

