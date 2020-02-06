Global  

To counter Huawei, US could take 'controlling stake' in Ericsson, Nokia: attorney general

WorldNews Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
To counter Huawei, US could take 'controlling stake' in Ericsson, Nokia: attorney generalU.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday the United States and its allies should consider the highly unusual step of taking a "controlling stake" in Finland's Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson to counter China-based Huawei's dominance in next-generation 5G wireless technology. In a remarkable statement underscoring how far the United States may be willing to go to counter Huawei Technologies Co, Barr disclosed in a speech at a conference on Chinese economic espionage that there had been proposals to meet the concerns "by the United States aligning itself with Nokia and/or Ericsson." Barr said the alignment could take place "through American ownership of a controlling stake, either...
News video: To counter Huawei, Barr says U.S. should back Ericsson, Nokia

To counter Huawei, Barr says U.S. should back Ericsson, Nokia 02:43

 Calling China the biggest threat to America, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday the United States should actively consider putting its "financial muscle" behind Finland's Nokia and Sweden's Ericsson to counter Huawei's dominance in next-generation 5G telecoms technology. Colette Luke...

