Prince Andrew Asks To Defer Naval Promotion ‘Until He Returns To Public Duty’
Friday, 7 February 2020 () Prince Andrew has asked to defer a traditional honorary military promotion to the rank of admiral, which he was due to receive on his 60th birthday. Buckingham Palace said Prince Andrew has asked for the honorary Navy promotion to be deferred until a time when he returns to public duty – though did not specify when this might be. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “By convention, The Duke of...
A woman who accuses Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse has urged the Duke of York to come to the US to answer questions about his one-time friend. She spoke as Harry Dunn's family and alleged victims of the late Epstein joined forces to call for Anne Sacoolas and Prince Andrew to co-operate with law...