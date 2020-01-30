How Pete Buttigieg rose to the top

Friday, 7 February 2020 () Des Moines, Iowa (CNN)Pete Buttigieg knew he had pulled off a feat that, a year ago, was unthinkable. Taking the stage just before midnight as the Iowa Democratic Party's slow-motion disaster unfolded on caucus night, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, claimed victory before any official tallies were in. "So we don't know all the results, but we know by the time it's all said and done, Iowa you have shocked the nation. Because by all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious," Buttigieg told his supporters, in a move that struck some as audacious. But Buttigieg, whose campaign had built one of the best organizations in the state, was confident in the data coming from his...
The Iowa caucuses were a mess this year. Many issues caused a delay in results. Based on preliminary results, Sen. Bernie Sanders seemed set to win the most votes. However, he is still on par with on behind South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in terms of percentage of delegates. Because of this,...
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday addressed Nancy Pelosi's ripping of his State of the Union address, and weighed the potential threat posed by Iowa front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.