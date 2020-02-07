Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Eugenics > Are We Living in an Era of Eugenics but Just Don’t Recognize It?

Are We Living in an Era of Eugenics but Just Don’t Recognize It?

WorldNews Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Are We Living in an Era of Eugenics but Just Don’t Recognize It?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling “Eugenic goals are most likely to be attained under another name than eugenics.” Frederick Osborn President Theodore Roosevelt wished very much that, "The wrong people could be prevented entirely from breeding." General Philip Sheridan declared, “The only good Indian is a dead Indian.” Margaret Sanger believed it was “the most adequate and thorough avenue to the solution of racial, political and social problems.” Adolf Hitler, who proudly admitted to following the laws of several American states that prevented reproduction of the “unfit,” called it “the most humane act of mankind, demanding that defective people be prevented from propagating...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PA_Empathy

PA Empathy @LallemandMS @emily_fri ...living is not your decision. This is where eugenics—utilitarianism maybe better term—com… https://t.co/LpK30AwIez 6 hours ago

TruthAgape

Truth Seeker and Sharer @haleycc01 @pixelprotectors @cjgr04 @Sam_DeLoach Hi Haley. We can definitely help children living in less than opti… https://t.co/3RId50xOVG 21 hours ago

DimoriaRoyal

Sanjib B Bhardwaj If they mind it- it’s their problem. We are very careful with our eugenics, gene pool & family biological heritage—… https://t.co/5KrB1diuoy 1 day ago

CarinaHilbert

🦆 🧶 Carina Hilbert✌️ @Austrian_Ancap @sir_mycroft @StBenedict18 @heyitscalla There is a big difference between someone who has been born… https://t.co/kAPN7WkCGN 2 days ago

ValricoJoe

Joe Clemis @willchamberlain This is a great example of how Christian she is and living her child killing "Catholic" faith. Sh… https://t.co/BagGzeTtUb 2 days ago

PLEASEGOTOGATE

TheClarence8 ✨ RT @dagfinnarne: @PLEASEGOTOGATE CO2 Tax is a tool for eugenics, and at the same time a huge source of income for The Banking Dynasties. -T… 3 days ago

dagfinnarne

Dagfinn Klausen @PLEASEGOTOGATE CO2 Tax is a tool for eugenics, and at the same time a huge source of income for The Banking Dynast… https://t.co/3GebgzMUo0 3 days ago

TechnicolorFluf

OpinionOpossum @RCrossbows And the solution to DYSgenics is obviously EUgenics, so you’re not, in fact, in favor of people living full, happy lives. 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.