Antarctica records continent's hottest temperature ever

Deutsche Welle Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
An Argentine research base has measured the highest temperature on Antarctica on record. Rising temperatures are accelerating melt-off from glaciers and ice sheets, threatening island nations and coastal towns.
Recent related news from verified sources

Record-high 18.3C recorded in Antarctica

An Antarctic research station has provisionally recorded the continent's hottest temperature of 18.3C, beating the previous record by 0.8C.
SBS Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Argentine Antarctica has hottest day on record

Argentine Antarctica has hottest day on recordBuenos Aires (AFP) Feb 7, 2020 Argentine Antarctica had its hottest day on record Thursday since readings began, the National Meteorological Service said....
Terra Daily

rjmdz

Bobby RT @NewsHour: The U.N. weather agency says an Argentine research base on the northern tip of Antarctica is reporting a temperature of 18.3… 19 seconds ago

NewsHour

PBS NewsHour The U.N. weather agency says an Argentine research base on the northern tip of Antarctica is reporting a temperatur… https://t.co/4flrTFqXDe 4 minutes ago

MiguelH93500797

Miguel Hidalgo Antarctica records continent's hottest temperature ever https://t.co/ruR396SUFu 1 hour ago

Kostian_V

Ville Kostian #Antarctica records continent's hottest temperature ever https://t.co/ljnmSZcGJy 1 hour ago

NoahsArkCrew

EARTH AID RT @GNewshub: https://t.co/ZNIypsjN7m Antarctica records continent's hottest temperature ever 2 hours ago

GNewshub

Climate Change International Media Newshub https://t.co/ZNIypsjN7m Antarctica records continent's hottest temperature ever 2 hours ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Antarctica records continent's hottest temperature ever: An Argentine research base has measure… https://t.co/I2Za8XffTL 2 hours ago

