At 111, Bangladesh-born woman is Delhi’s oldest voter

Hindu Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
As many as 132 centenarian voters — 68 men and 64 women — are eligible to exercise their franchise in the February 8 election and they will be treated “as VIPs” on polling day, officials said.
Oldest woman voter in Delhi gets inked at 111

At 111, Kalitara Mandal has lost all her teeth but definitely not her appetite for fish and the will to participate in elections as the oldest voter in Delhi on...
IndiaTimes

