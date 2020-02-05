At 111, Bangladesh-born woman is Delhi’s oldest voter

As many as 132 centenarian voters — 68 men and 64 women — are eligible to exercise their franchise in the February 8 election and they will be treated “as VIPs” on polling day, officials said.



