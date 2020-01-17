Global  

Sports betting bill stumbles from starting gate in Kentucky

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — In a state where betting on the Kentucky Derby is seen as a rite of passage, efforts to legalize wagering on other sports have barely gotten out of the starting gate. A bill to allow wagering on sports other than horse racing has exposed tensions among Republicans who control the legislature, […]
