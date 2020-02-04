Global  

Buttigieg Leads Sanders in Iowa Delegates, 13-12, With One Outstanding

NYTimes.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Buttigieg Leads Sanders in Iowa Delegates, 13-12, With One OutstandingMr. Buttigieg has picked up the most pledged delegates so far, but it’s early in the Democratic race: 1,990 pledged delegates are needed to secure the presidential nomination.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Buttigieg Could Win Iowa's Electoral Vote

Buttigieg Could Win Iowa's Electoral Vote 00:41

 The Iowa caucuses were a mess this year. Many issues caused a delay in results. Based on preliminary results, Sen. Bernie Sanders seemed set to win the most votes. However, he is still on par with on behind South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in terms of percentage of delegates. Because of this,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Perez Discusses Iowa Recanvass [Video]Perez Discusses Iowa Recanvass

On Friday, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez discussed the Iowa caucus. The caucus has been a disaster, with no clear winner declared and major reporting errors throughout. Both Bernie..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results [Video]Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results

Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results The complete release of voting results in the Midwest state has been delayed for days. NBC News has not declared a victor with 97 percent..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Caucus results show lead for Buttigieg, popular vote for Sanders

Late Iowa caucus results show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders in a tight race with 71% of precincts currently reporting results. Buttigieg is on pace to win...
CBS News

With 62% Of Iowa Precincts Reporting, Buttigieg And Sanders In Tight Race For First

The Iowa Democratic Party has released results from 62% of precincts in the state's caucuses, showing Pete Buttigieg with a slight lead over Bernie Sanders in...
NPR

Stoline

Dean Stoline RT @IAStartingLine: Iowa Democrats post full, revised results of the Iowa Caucus and assign national delegates. Pete Buttigieg narrowly lea… 5 minutes ago

ThaddeusArjuna

Thaddeus Arjuna https://t.co/ShgK2uALIb Mayor Pete wins Iowa officially and now leads in New Hampshire. 16 minutes ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Sanders to seek partial re-canvass of Iowa caucus results as local Democrats say Buttigieg leads https://t.co/M7XwiQSxsB 29 minutes ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Sanders to seek partial re-canvass of Iowa caucus results as local Democrats say Buttigieg leads -… https://t.co/v6U1Ct8nPq 47 minutes ago

MyCityNewsca

MyCityNews.ca Sanders to seek partial re-canvass of Iowa caucus results as local Democrats say Buttigieg leads… https://t.co/t5zbaMbXce 1 hour ago

