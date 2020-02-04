Buttigieg Leads Sanders in Iowa Delegates, 13-12, With One Outstanding
Friday, 7 February 2020 () Mr. Buttigieg has picked up the most pledged delegates so far, but it’s early in the Democratic race: 1,990 pledged delegates are needed to secure the presidential nomination.
The Iowa caucuses were a mess this year. Many issues caused a delay in results. Based on preliminary results, Sen. Bernie Sanders seemed set to win the most votes. However, he is still on par with on behind South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in terms of percentage of delegates. Because of this,...
On Friday, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez discussed the Iowa caucus.
The caucus has been a disaster, with no clear winner declared and major reporting errors throughout.
Both Bernie..
Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results The complete release of voting results in the Midwest state has been delayed for days. NBC News has not declared a victor with 97 percent..