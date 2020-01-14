Global  

Secret Service has paid rates as high as $650 a night for rooms at Trump's properties

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020
President Donald Trump has an unprecedented — and largely hidden — business relationship with his own government. Trump’s company says it charges only minimal fees. But Secret Service records do not show that.
Report: Trump's Company Charged Secret Service $650 A Night For Rooms

Report: Trump's Company Charged Secret Service $650 A Night For Rooms 00:59

 The Washington Post reported on Secret Service expenses at Trump properties.

Security checkpoints in Mar-a-Lago taken seriously

Secret service coordinates the security of the checkpoints with the sheriff and local police and they take the road blocks very seriously.

Viral Secret Service Photo Shows Mascot Being Screened At Game Trump Attended

A Secret Service photo shows a mascot being screened.

Trump hotels charge Secret Service staff $650 a night

Donald Trump's company charges the Secret Service for the rooms agents use while protecting him at his luxury properties - billing US taxpayers at rates as high...
Republicans seek Hunter Biden travel records from Secret Service shortly after Trump acquittal

Minutes after the Senate formally voted to acquit President Trump, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Homeland Security and...
