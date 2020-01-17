Red Sox expected to promote Ron Roenicke to be next manager, replacing Alex Cora

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Sports Final: Steve Buckley On What's Next For Red Sox The Red Sox need a new manager, and The Athletic's Steve Buckley joined Steve Burton on WBZ-TV's Sports Final to break it all down. Buck also touches on the sign-stealing scandal that has rocked.. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 04:45Published 3 weeks ago Mets Part Ways With Manager Carlos Beltran The Mets' recently hired manager Carlos Beltran is out following a cheating scandal that's cost two other managers their jobs; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:29Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Red Sox head into spring minus Betts, Price, manager BOSTON (AP) — Well, that escalated quickly. In the 15 months since winning the World Series, the Boston Red Sox have traded away MVP winner Mookie Betts and...

Seattle Times 1 day ago



Reports: Red Sox to name Roenicke next manager The Boston Red Sox will promote bench coach Ron Roenicke to manager once MLB's investigation into allegations of sign stealing by the team is complete, according...

Reuters 7 hours ago





Tweets about this