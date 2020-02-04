Global  

Trump says 'not happy' with Vindman, confirms he might be removed from White House job

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a White House expert on Ukraine, testified that Trump wanted Kyiv to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden.
News video: White House Reveals Trump's State of the Union Guests

White House Reveals Trump's State of the Union Guests 00:41

 The White House announced President Trump's State of the Union guests.

'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals [Video]'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday addressed Nancy Pelosi's ripping of his State of the Union address, and weighed the potential threat posed by Iowa front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published

Now-Acquitted President Trump Takes Victory Lap At The White House [Video]Now-Acquitted President Trump Takes Victory Lap At The White House

CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports on his rather long and off-script appearance, surrounded by his Republican allies.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:15Published


Trump ups pressure on star impeachment witness Vindman

“Well, I'm not happy with him,” the president said amid reports that Vindman is being transferred from the White House.
Politico Also reported by •BBC NewsCBS NewsReuters

'I'm not happy with him,' Trump says of military aide who testified against him

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the top White House expert on Ukraine might be ousted after testifying against the president in the impeachment...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times

petreantonpetre

Anthony Petre RT @ABC: Pres. Trump doesn't deny reports his White House plans to force out a National Security Council expert who testified in the House… 26 seconds ago

HateTrump1027

Trump is an American Cancer! Trump says 'not happy' with Vindman, confirms he might be removed from White House job https://t.co/58zBDvltq6 via @Yahoo 44 seconds ago

Dogmommaz3

Nancy Stinson Trump says 'not happy' with Vindman, confirms he might be removed from White House job https://t.co/F9jIgFC40D via… https://t.co/HjLowKkzAf 1 minute ago

BelvuiaB

BV Bum RT @love4thegameAK: @realDonaldTrump 2020 "You think I'm supposed to be happy with him?" Trump says of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. "I'm not… 5 minutes ago

anniesgal

Bonnie Ivanish @kylegriffin1 When Trump says "I'm not happy with him," the question must be asked "Why? With what specifically ar… https://t.co/agKe37sky0 16 minutes ago

