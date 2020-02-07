Global  

6N: Underhill wiser on the England-Scotland rivalry

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
6N: Underhill wiser on the England-Scotland rivalryEDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Sam Underhill knew the England-Scotland rivalry was special. Not until he was in the middle of it, however, did he begin to understand how special. Underhill was 21 and had five England caps to his name when he came to Edinburgh for the annual Calcutta Cup match in the 2018 Six […]
Middleton: England-Scotland a great rivalry

Middleton: England-Scotland a great rivalry 00:42

 England Women's coach Simon Middleton talks up the fierce rivalry between England and Scotland as the two nations set to face off in the Six Nations on Sunday.

