Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Bigg Boss 13': Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill fans trend 'Zorawar Gill Shukla', create HILARIOUS situations

'Bigg Boss 13': Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill fans trend 'Zorawar Gill Shukla', create HILARIOUS situations

DNA Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill fans have gotten next level excited after Shehnaz announces the baby name she likes
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss Highlights : Arti & Sidharth Shukla's joy as they watch a video tribute of their journey [Video]Bigg Boss Highlights : Arti & Sidharth Shukla's joy as they watch a video tribute of their journey

Bigg Boss 13 is about to end and the contestants finally got to relive their journeys on the show. Rashami, Sidharth, Asim Arti, Paras and Shenaaz had quite an emotional time on stage looking back at..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:50Published

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Shocks Shenaaz Gill As He Opens The Door For Her, [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Shocks Shenaaz Gill As He Opens The Door For Her,

Bigg Boss 13 is in its last leg so the competition is now at its peak. While Sidharth, Asim, Rashami remain top contenders Salman Khan shocked everyone as he asked Shehnaaz Gill to pack her bags and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill wants to name her child 'Zorawar'; Sidharth Shukla has a funnier name for the baby

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill wants to name her son Zorawar, Sidharth Shukla has a funnier option; in between #ZorawarGillShukla is trending
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNAZee News

BB 13: Sidharth Shukla makes a shocking revelation

The grilling session of the contestants inside the Bigg Boss 13 house continues. In the upcoming episode, Sidharth Shukla will make some shocking revelations...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Bollywood LifeZee NewsDNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.