Pederson loses in salary arbitrations, owners now lead 3-0 Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers beat outfielder Joc Pederson in salary arbitration, giving teams a 3-0 record in hearings this year. Pederson will be paid $7.75 million, while he had sought a raise from $5 million to $9.5 million. The decision Friday came while the Dodgers have been trying to work out a […]

