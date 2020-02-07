Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Will vote for development, say first-timers

Will vote for development, say first-timers

Hindu Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
They want parties to focus on health, public safety, education
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
News video: Clark County Childhood Development Center

Clark County Childhood Development Center

 Childhood Development Center

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New plan for Martini Corner could make area 'a real destination,' developer says [Video]New plan for Martini Corner could make area 'a real destination,' developer says

A new plan is shaking things up at Martini Corner on the northwest corner of East 31st Street and Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri. New renderings from Kansas City-based Exact Architects, provided..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:16Published

#STATEOF208: New bills aim to protect renters amid statewide affordable housing crisis [Video]#STATEOF208: New bills aim to protect renters amid statewide affordable housing crisis

State legislators introduced bills Friday that would protect renters amid a statewide affordable housing crisis.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 03:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Freeview viewers in North Staffordshire warned to retune TVs - or face losing some channels

Freeview viewers in North Staffordshire warned to retune TVs - or face losing some channelsSome of the channels are moving to new airwaves to allow for the future development of new mobile broadband services
Leek Post and Times

The EU-Japan Connectivity Partnership: A Sustainable Initiative Awaiting Materialization – Analysis

The Partnership on Sustainable Connectivity and Quality Infrastructure signed between the EU and Japan on 27 September 2019 provides an alternative model of...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.