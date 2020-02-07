Global  

Democrats set to face off in New Hampshire debate days ahead of primary

euronews Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Democrats set to face off in New Hampshire debate days ahead of primary
 Days before the first-in-the-nation primary on Tuesday, Democrats squared off in another debate. On Friday, the stage was in Manchester, New Hampshire; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Democratic Candidates Debate Ahead Of New Hampshire Primary [Video]Democratic Candidates Debate Ahead Of New Hampshire Primary

Days before the New Hampshire primary, the top 7 Democratic candidates take to the debate stage to give their final pitch to Granite State voters.

Dem candidates sharpen attacks ahead of NH Primary [Video]Dem candidates sharpen attacks ahead of NH Primary

Democratic presidential candidates took to the offensive against each other ahead of the New Hampshire debate.

Iowa Results Lagged As Candidates Moved On To New Hampshire

Though the outcome of the Iowa caucuses stretched out all week, Democrats are in New Hampshire for a debate ahead of the state's primary in four days. Seven...
Democrats prepare for New Hampshire debate as urgency rises

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Democratic Party’s seven strongest presidential contenders are preparing for what could be the fiercest debate stage clash of the...
