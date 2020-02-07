Global  

Who is Alexander Vindman, key witness to Trump impeachment who may be removed from White House job?

USATODAY.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is director of European Affairs at the National Security Council. He started his post at the Trump White House in 2018.
News video: Key Witness In Impeachment Inquiry Set To Leave His Position

Key Witness In Impeachment Inquiry Set To Leave His Position 01:24

 Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is set to leave his post at the White House&apos;s National Security Council as the Trump administration targets critics.

Recent related news from verified sources

Alexander Vindman, Key Impeachment Witness, 'Escorted' From White House

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the Ukraine expert who became a star witness in President Trump's impeachment hearing, was escorted out of the White House Friday....
NPR

Alexander Vindman: Trump aide embroiled in impeachment scandal fired from White House job

Alexander Vindman, a key witness in Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry, was "escorted out of the White House" after the president said Friday he was "not happy"...
Independent


Tweets about this

RandyLaMonda

Randy LaMonda RT @NPR: JUST IN: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the Ukraine expert at the NSC who became a star witness in the House impeachment hearings, wa… 5 seconds ago

SoleilWV

Soleil Gregg The payback begins. Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman fired from White House job – live https://t.co/A6hK0cCQwU 16 seconds ago

colinskip

collins kip RT @Ali_Manzu: Key impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman fired. He was asked to leave "for telling the truth about President Trump… 17 seconds ago

manningtheship

Manning the Ship RT @BreakingNews: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the NSC who became a key witness in the impeachment trial of Presid… 22 seconds ago

robert_pohlman

Robert Pohlman Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman 'escorted out of White House,' lawyer says https://t.co/Dgpbe8vyTm 25 seconds ago

DBryte

DBryte RT @nprpolitics: JUST IN: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the Ukraine expert at the National Security Council who became a key witness in the H… 31 seconds ago

ThirdBaseDan

Alex Wood RT @Independent: Trump aide and key impeachment witness Alexander Vindman fired from White House job https://t.co/Vn0pe2CfNQ 31 seconds ago

GayleTranson

GT RT @jchaltiwanger: JUST IN: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key impeachment witness who enraged Trump, escorted out of the White House, his l… 35 seconds ago

