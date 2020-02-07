Who is Alexander Vindman, key witness to Trump impeachment who may be removed from White House job?

Randy LaMonda RT @NPR: JUST IN: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the Ukraine expert at the NSC who became a star witness in the House impeachment hearings, wa… 5 seconds ago Soleil Gregg The payback begins. Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman fired from White House job – live https://t.co/A6hK0cCQwU 16 seconds ago collins kip RT @Ali_Manzu: Key impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman fired. He was asked to leave "for telling the truth about President Trump… 17 seconds ago Manning the Ship RT @BreakingNews: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the NSC who became a key witness in the impeachment trial of Presid… 22 seconds ago Robert Pohlman Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman 'escorted out of White House,' lawyer says https://t.co/Dgpbe8vyTm 25 seconds ago DBryte RT @nprpolitics: JUST IN: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the Ukraine expert at the National Security Council who became a key witness in the H… 31 seconds ago Alex Wood RT @Independent: Trump aide and key impeachment witness Alexander Vindman fired from White House job https://t.co/Vn0pe2CfNQ 31 seconds ago GT RT @jchaltiwanger: JUST IN: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key impeachment witness who enraged Trump, escorted out of the White House, his l… 35 seconds ago