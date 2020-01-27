Global  

Detroit Pistons move to rebuild after trading Andre Drummond

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Ed Stefanski needed only about a minute in his conference call before he said the word the Detroit Pistons have seemingly avoided for so long. “We were always discussing that we were going to have to probably rebuild here,” said Stefanski, a team executive. “We’re in the middle of the pack. To […]
News video: Pistons trade Drummond to Cavaliers at deadline

Pistons trade Drummond to Cavaliers at deadline 01:37

 The Pistons made a deal at the NBA trade deadline Thursday to send Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

