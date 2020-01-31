Ex-financier gets 9 months in college admissions scandal
Friday, 7 February 2020 () BOSTON (AP) — Douglas Hodge, the former CEO of a top investment company, on Friday received the harshest sentence of any of the parents caught up in the college admissions bribery scandal. Hodge, 62, of Laguna Beach, California, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Boston to nine months in prison, and ordered to pay […]
REELZ exposes the truth about how con-artists have made American college admissions a desperate game with a high price in Varsity Blues: College Admissions Scandal, set to air on Saturday, February 8th at 8ET / PT.
Bribery. Wire taps. Million dollar fraud. The college admissions scandal is an...
REELZ exposes the truth about how con artists have made American college admissions a desperate game with a high price in Varsity Blues: College Admissions Scandal, set to air on Saturday, February 8th..