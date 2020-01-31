Man pleads guilty to killing his wife on cruise to Alaska
Friday, 7 February 2020 () JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the beating death of his wife during a 2017 family cruise to Alaska. Kenneth Manzanares entered the plea in federal court. In a plea agreement, filed earlier this week, he s aid he struck his wife with a closed fist, saw blood […]
Two planes carrying a total of about 550 passengers are heading from Wuhan, China, towards California and are expected to touch down early Wednesday morning. Ken Burnett hopes his wife and two kids will be on one of those planes.