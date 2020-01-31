Global  

Man pleads guilty to killing his wife on cruise to Alaska

Seattle Times Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Man pleads guilty to killing his wife on cruise to AlaskaJUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the beating death of his wife during a 2017 family cruise to Alaska. Kenneth Manzanares entered the plea in federal court. In a plea agreement, filed earlier this week, he s aid he struck his wife with a closed fist, saw blood […]
News video: California Man Waits for Wife, Kids to Return from Wuhan, China

California Man Waits for Wife, Kids to Return from Wuhan, China 02:34

 Two planes carrying a total of about 550 passengers are heading from Wuhan, China, towards California and are expected to touch down early Wednesday morning. Ken Burnett hopes his wife and two kids will be on one of those planes.

Dallas Man, Abel Ochoa, Set To Be Executed For Killing 5, Including Wife And 2 Children [Video]Dallas Man, Abel Ochoa, Set To Be Executed For Killing 5, Including Wife And 2 Children

A Dallas man who shot and killed his wife, his two children and two other relatives about 18 years ago is expected to be executed Thursday evening. Katie Johnston reports.

Wife remembers life of man randomly shot a Detroit gas station [Video]Wife remembers life of man randomly shot a Detroit gas station

Wife remembers life of man randomly shot a Detroit gas station

Utah man to plead guilty in wife’s death on Alaska cruise

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Utah man has agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife while on a 2017 family cruise to Alaska, according...
Seattle Times

Goodyear father pleads guilty after killing wife in front of seven children

A Goodyear man accepted a plea agreement after he killed his wife in front of their children in 2015.  
azcentral.com

