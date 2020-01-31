Man pleads guilty to killing his wife on cruise to Alaska

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the beating death of his wife during a 2017 family cruise to Alaska. Kenneth Manzanares entered the plea in federal court. In a plea agreement, filed earlier this week, he s aid he struck his wife with a closed fist, saw blood […] JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the beating death of his wife during a 2017 family cruise to Alaska. Kenneth Manzanares entered the plea in federal court. In a plea agreement, filed earlier this week, he s aid he struck his wife with a closed fist, saw blood […] 👓 View full article

