Col. Vindman and the Trumpification of the National Security Council

His removal is petty and vindictive. It’s also part of a bigger plan.



Recent related videos from verified sources Key Witness In Impeachment Inquiry Set To Leave His Position Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is set to leave his post at the White House's National Security Council as the Trump administration targets critics. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:24Published 15 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Impeachment witness Vindman to leave National Security Council after Trump acquittal Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is leaving his post at the National Security Council, Fox News confirmed Friday.

FOXNews.com 17 hours ago



‘Stand Up!’ Biden Leads Debate Crowd in Standing Ovation for Fired Impeachment Witness Vindman Former Vice President *Joe Biden* led the audience at Friday night's Democratic debate in a standing ovation of Lt. Col. *Alexander Vindman*, the National...

Mediaite 7 hours ago



