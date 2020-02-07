Global  

Col. Vindman and the Trumpification of the National Security Council

NYTimes.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
His removal is petty and vindictive. It’s also part of a bigger plan.
 Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was scheduled to wrap up his rotation at the National Security Council this summer.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is set to leave his post at the White House&apos;s National Security Council as the Trump administration targets critics.

Impeachment witness Vindman to leave National Security Council after Trump acquittal

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is leaving his post at the National Security Council, Fox News confirmed Friday.
FOXNews.com

‘Stand Up!’ Biden Leads Debate Crowd in Standing Ovation for Fired Impeachment Witness Vindman

Former Vice President *Joe Biden* led the audience at Friday night's Democratic debate in a standing ovation of Lt. Col. *Alexander Vindman*, the National...
Mediaite

