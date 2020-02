Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — The younger of two students charged in a school shooting in suburban Denver that killed a classmate pleaded guilty on Friday. Alec McKinney, 16, pleaded guilty to 17 felonies, including a first-degree murder charge, under a plea deal, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's office said. In December, a judge ruled […]