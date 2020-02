Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

WARRIOR, Ala. (AP) — Funeral plans have been announced for an Alabama police officer who was fatally shot in an ambush while assisting other officers during a vehicle pursuit. Kimberly Police Officer Nick O’Rear, 33, was killed in a confrontation that authorities said began on Interstate 65 about 10 p.m. Tuesday. O’Rear was assisting officers […] WARRIOR, Ala. (AP) — Funeral plans have been announced for an Alabama police officer who was fatally shot in an ambush while assisting other officers during a vehicle pursuit. Kimberly Police Officer Nick O’Rear, 33, was killed in a confrontation that authorities said began on Interstate 65 about 10 p.m. Tuesday. O’Rear was assisting officers […] 👓 View full article