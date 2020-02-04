Global  

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash not caused by engine failure

Deutsche Welle Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
US investigators have said the helicopter involved in the crash which killed basketball superstar Kobe Bryant did not appear to suffer engine failure. However, a final report on the incident will take at least a year.
 A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was being dismantled Monday, with an official saying some of the items would go to Bryant`s widow and other family members.

Talking about her best friend's recent troubles got Oprah Winfrey emotional on Friday. Winfrey started choking up during an appearance on "Today" with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. CNN reports..

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board found no evidence of engine failure in last month’s helicopter crash which killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and..

Investigators said in a preliminary report that the helicopter hurtled toward the ground at 4,000 feet per minute before crashing.
What to know about the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, tributes and memorial serviceAs the investigation continues into the fiery helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, the victims' remains have been...
