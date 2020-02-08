Global  

AP source: Popular OF Hunter Pence returning to Giants

Seattle Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Former fan favorite Hunter Pence is returning to the San Francisco Giants, agreeing to a contract that will give the young club a veteran presence in both the outfield and clubhouse in a season of big change ahead. A person with direct knowledge of the deal said Friday that Pence had […]
