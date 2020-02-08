Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > The curious case of Jaden McDaniels: Trying to make sense of the UW freshman star’s baffling season

The curious case of Jaden McDaniels: Trying to make sense of the UW freshman star’s baffling season

Seattle Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Jaden McDaniels has been an in his freshman year at UW. He's flashed the talent that has NBA scouts drooling, but he also leads the Pac-12 in turnovers and fouls and has five technical fouls to boot. So what can we make of the talented, yet inconsistent Federal Way star?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sean10793855

sean murphy RT @SeaTimesSports: How can someone projected as a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft be so self-destructive and polarizing that he's b… 3 days ago

SeaTimesSports

Seattle Times Sports How can someone projected as a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft be so self-destructive and polarizing that he… https://t.co/N0K7DUVigh 3 days ago

SeaTimesSports

Seattle Times Sports How can someone projected as a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft be so self-destructive and polarizing that he… https://t.co/7vnStC5dp7 6 days ago

SeaTimesSports

Seattle Times Sports How can someone projected as a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft be so self-destructive and polarizing that he… https://t.co/W8CrK2zDJQ 1 week ago

SeaTimesSports

Seattle Times Sports How can someone projected as a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft be so self-destructive and polarizing that he… https://t.co/xeLSTrqNui 1 week ago

ChetKrause

Jonathan Lionel Goodberry aka jGOOD @hiramboyd Did you read this yet: https://t.co/mBJj1UV8tc 1 week ago

SamBarbee1

Sam Barbee RT @the_daily_news: The basketball men are baffled by Jaden McDaniels. https://t.co/OqGtM3tddU 1 week ago

the_daily_news

The Daily News The basketball men are baffled by Jaden McDaniels. https://t.co/OqGtM3tddU 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.