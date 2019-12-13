Global  

200 sick after norovirus outbreak at Louisiana casino

Seattle Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — An outbreak of norovirus at a southwestern Louisiana casino has left at least 200 people sick and has prompted an investigation by state health officials. The Department of Health confirmed Thursday that the illnesses reported at L’Auberge Casino in Lake Charles last weekend were norovirus-related, news outlets reported. The highly […]
