Baylor to suspend 14 baseball players after hazing incident
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor University will suspend 14 baseball players during the upcoming season due to a hazing incident from last year, school officials announced Friday. The incident happened in February 2019 and officials said they became aware of it three months later. They said a full investigation took place, but did not offer […]
"Given the number of student-athletes involved, the suspensions will be staggered over the course of three weeks beginning with the season opener next Friday, February 14," the University said in a news release.