Baylor to suspend 14 baseball players after hazing incident

Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor University will suspend 14 baseball players during the upcoming season due to a hazing incident from last year, school officials announced Friday. The incident happened in February 2019 and officials said they became aware of it three months later. They said a full investigation took place, but did not offer […] WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor University will suspend 14 baseball players during the upcoming season due to a hazing incident from last year, school officials announced Friday. The incident happened in February 2019 and officials said they became aware of it three months later. They said a full investigation took place, but did not offer […] 👓 View full article

