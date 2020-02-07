Global  

Baylor to suspend 14 baseball players after hazing incident

Seattle Times Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Baylor to suspend 14 baseball players after hazing incidentWACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor University will suspend 14 baseball players during the upcoming season due to a hazing incident from last year, school officials announced Friday. The incident happened in February 2019 and officials said they became aware of it three months later. They said a full investigation took place, but did not offer […]
News video: 14 Baylor Baseball Players Suspended For Hazing Incident Last Year

14 Baylor Baseball Players Suspended For Hazing Incident Last Year 00:33

 "Given the number of student-athletes involved, the suspensions will be staggered over the course of three weeks beginning with the season opener next Friday, February 14," the University said in a news release.

Baylor suspends 14 baseball players 2 games each over hazing

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor issued two-game suspensions to 14 baseball players Friday over an unspecified hazing incident that occurred last February. The school...
Seattle Times

Baylor suspends 14 baseball players 2 games each over hazing

Baylor is suspending 14 baseball players for two games each over an unspecified hazing incident that occurred a year ago
FOX Sports


