Facebook’s Twitter account hacked

A Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Reality TV star talks about coming out on ‘This Morning’ Whilst speaking to Holly Willoughby on ITV’s This Morning, Phillip Schofield said one of the reasons he took the decision was due to the number of "brave" people he has interviewed on ‘This.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:38Published 1 day ago Government should take into account failings over Begum Friend of the Begum family Dal Babu argues that the government should take into account the failings that led to Shamima leaving the UK and give her citizenship back. The former Metropolitan Police.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:47Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Facebook’s Twitter account compromised, hacker group claims credit There’s this brilliant feeling on Fridays if you’re a reporter when you think that all the things you have to write about are complete. You kickstart some...

TechCrunch 18 hours ago



Facebook's Twitter and Instagram accounts hacked The social media giant restores its account after a Dubai-based hacking group temporarily took over.

BBC News 15 hours ago





Tweets about this